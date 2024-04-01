Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

