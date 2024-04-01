Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,631,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $777.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $737.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $334.58 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

