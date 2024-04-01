LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 1,620 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $445.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.91 and a 200-day moving average of $400.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

