Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.40 and a 200 day moving average of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

