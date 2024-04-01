iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

IFRA stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

