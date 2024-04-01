IRON Financial LLC Sells 219 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

