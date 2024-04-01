Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

