GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of GSK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

