Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 287 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.42. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

