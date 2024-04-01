Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $197,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $284.13 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

