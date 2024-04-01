Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $312.68 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

