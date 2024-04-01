Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $259.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

