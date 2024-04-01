Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $159.82 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

