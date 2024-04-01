Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 43,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

