Chicago Capital LLC Invests $865,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 506.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $289.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
