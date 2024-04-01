Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.39 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

