Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

