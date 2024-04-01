Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.