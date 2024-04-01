Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2,827.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,627.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,586.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,323.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

