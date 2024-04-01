Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,370.20 billion and $26.10 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69,658.91 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.26 or 0.00960770 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00141927 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,670,200 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

