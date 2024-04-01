American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

