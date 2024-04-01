Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

