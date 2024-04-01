Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 383 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

