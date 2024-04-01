Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $180.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

