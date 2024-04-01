1,731 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

