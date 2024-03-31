Zacks Research Weighs in on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.87. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.