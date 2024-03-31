Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.24. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 602,544 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xtant Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XTNT

Xtant Medical Trading Up 5.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

The firm has a market cap of $152.23 million, a P/E ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xtant Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xtant Medical

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.