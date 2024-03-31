West Branch Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

