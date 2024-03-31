West Branch Capital LLC Buys 492 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $737.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $334.58 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

