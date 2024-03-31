West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.