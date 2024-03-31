Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.31.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after acquiring an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

