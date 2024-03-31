Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

