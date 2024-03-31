Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

