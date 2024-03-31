VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 176,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 281,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,131,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

