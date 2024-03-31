Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.