Truist Financial Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $259.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $276.00 to $259.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $244.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $201.66 and a one year high of $252.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.