Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYY opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

