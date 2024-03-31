Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.51. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $348.38 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

