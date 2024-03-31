Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $481.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.82 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.08 and its 200-day moving average is $427.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

