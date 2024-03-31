Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

