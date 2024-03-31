Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

