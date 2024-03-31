SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

