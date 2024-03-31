Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.29

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.29 and traded as high as $56.94. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 49,596 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SENEA

Seneca Foods Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Seneca Foods

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.