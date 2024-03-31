Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.42

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.42 and traded as high as $30.38. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 207,401 shares changing hands.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
