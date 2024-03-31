Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.98

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.98 and traded as high as $91.93. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 238,308 shares traded.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

