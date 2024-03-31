PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 793,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

