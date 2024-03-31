Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

