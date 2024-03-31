NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.81. NN shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 141,871 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NN Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $233.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in NN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

