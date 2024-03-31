NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $15.89. NETGEAR shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 198,129 shares changing hands.

NETGEAR Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business's revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $216,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

