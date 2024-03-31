NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $15.89. NETGEAR shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 198,129 shares changing hands.

NETGEAR Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $216,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

