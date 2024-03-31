Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

